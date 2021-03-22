Ashkelon rapist tied to another alleged rape from years earlier

Moshe Zino, the main suspect in the Ashkelon gang-rape case, has been tied on Monday to another rape case, dated a few years back. Daniel Levi, a 24-year-old Jerusalemite was arrested on Sunday, under the suspicion of sexually harassing and raping female minors in Jerusalem a few years ago. His arrest was extended for four days on Monday. Israel Police has so far received one rape complaint against the two, and is currently investigating the suspicion that more female minors were harmed by the pair, N12 noted. About a month ago, a complaint was issued against Zino by a woman in Ma’aleh Adumim, followed a day later by one in Jerusalem, who claimed that she was a minor when the alleged rape took place. These claims surfaced after previous complaints regarding the gang-rape in Ashkelon were levied against Zino. In late December, a 17-year-old girl submitted a complaint to the Lachish Police department against multiple men who gang-raped her in an apartment in Ashkelon six months prior.
The apartment belonged to Zino, and the two knew each other. According to the indictment, once she arrived at the apartment, they all smoke cannabis in the living room, after which she moved to one of the bedrooms, and the men came in one by one and raped her, despite her protestations, Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post, reported at the time. Her complaint led to the arrest of five men, who were later indicted. The men initially appealed to the High Court that their names not be publicized, but then recalled that appeal. The publication of their names opened up the floodgates of complaints against Zino. Two days later, another complaint was issued against him, again for rape. The 22-year-old female claimed that when she was 17, she was raped by Zino while they were in a relationship. According to her, the rape led to a pregnancy which she terminated. She said at the time that seeing Zino's picture circulating in the media reminded her of who her rapist was.