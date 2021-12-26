The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Body found in burning vehicle in Ramle, mother and daughter injured

Police have opened an investigation into the blast that caused the fires that killed an unidentified woman.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 26, 2021 12:51

Updated: DECEMBER 26, 2021 13:24
The two vehicles that went up in flames in Ramle on December 26, 2021 (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The two vehicles that went up in flames in Ramle on December 26, 2021
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A body of a woman was found inside one of two vehicles that went up in flames on Sunday in Jawarish, a neighborhood in Ramle. 
A 27-year-old mother and her 2-year-old infant were lightly injured in the fires and were rushed to Shamir Medical Center in Tzrifin for treatment.
The woman killed in the blast is currently unidentified. The woman is the 123rd victim of violence and crime in the Arab sector in 2021, Israeli NGO Abraham Initiatives stated.
The flames broke out following a large blast that was heard in the parking lot where the vehicles were parked.
Israel Fire and Rescue Services firefighters are working to extinguish the flames that have broken out near an apartment building in the neighborhood, posing a suffocation risk to those living nearby.
Heavy smoke can be seen from a backyard in Ramle on December 26, 2021 (credit: ISRAEL FIRE AND RESUCE SERVICES) Heavy smoke can be seen from a backyard in Ramle on December 26, 2021 (credit: ISRAEL FIRE AND RESUCE SERVICES)
Israel Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the blast, with some considering the incident to be a potential assassination attempt in the mixed Arab-Israeli city.
This is a developing story.


