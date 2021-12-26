Body found in burning vehicle in Ramle, mother and daughter injured

A body of a woman was found inside one of two vehicles that went up in flames on Sunday in Jawarish, a neighborhood in Ramle.

A 27-year-old mother and her 2-year-old infant were lightly injured in the fires and were rushed to Shamir Medical Center in Tzrifin for treatment.

The woman killed in the blast is currently unidentified. The woman is the 123rd victim of violence and crime in the Arab sector in 2021, Israeli NGO Abraham Initiatives stated.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The flames broke out following a large blast that was heard in the parking lot where the vehicles were parked.

Israel Fire and Rescue Services firefighters are working to extinguish the flames that have broken out near an apartment building in the neighborhood, posing a suffocation risk to those living nearby.

Heavy smoke can be seen from a backyard in Ramle on December 26, 2021 (credit: ISRAEL FIRE AND RESUCE SERVICES)

Israel Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the blast, with some considering the incident to be a potential assassination attempt in the mixed Arab-Israeli city

This is a developing story.