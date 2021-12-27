Anti-Barkat bill advanced by ministers

The Legislation Ministerial Committee voted on Monday to advance the so-called anti-Barkat bill, which would limit any elected official and his family to donations of NIS 100,000 a year for political activity, including polls, staff and rallies when no elections are taking place.

The ministers decided to bring it to a vote in the Knesset plenum in a preliminary meeting and then change it to a special committee led by Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar

The Likud faction will now have to figure out how to handle the political hot potato ahead of the vote in the plenum.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Blue and White ministers voted against the bill in the committee.

''Israeli democracy is in danger," Netanyahu tweeted following the bill's passage. "Sa'ar pass in the Legislation Ministerial Committee on the Iranian bill would sensor social media networks in Israel."

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu at his party faction meeting, December 13, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Sa'ar responded by urging Netanyahu to calm down and drink cold water. He said a Netanyahu -led government advanced the same bill.

"Everyone knows you defend criminality and incitement on social media, not on democracy," Sa'ar tweeted.

A Panels Research poll taken for The Jerusalem Post Group last week found that Barkat could bring the Likud many more seats than other potential successors to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, including MKs Yuli Edelstein, Israel Katz and Miri Regev. Barkat, who is the Knesset's only billionaire, is expected to run for Likud leader if Netanyahu decides not to run.