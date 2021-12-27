The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel adds Mexico to COVID-19 no-fly list

The United States and Canada remain on the list, as well.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: DECEMBER 27, 2021 19:22

Updated: DECEMBER 27, 2021 19:28
Travelers at the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on September 6, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The Health Ministry has recommended adding Mexico to its list of red countries, it said Monday night.
The decision will take effect on December 30 at midnight - the night between Wednesday and Thursday, pending approval by the government and the Knesset. 
The country joins the United States, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, South Africa, Hungary, Tanzania, Nigeria, Spain, Portugal, France, Canada, Switzerland and Turkey.
At the same time, the ministry removed all of the other 48 African countries that were on the no-fly list, as well Italy, Ireland, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and others. Those countries became orange like all of the rest of the countries in the world.
Israelis are cautioned not to travel to orange countries but do not require special permission to do so.
Travelers seen at the Ben Gurion International Airport, on December 22, 2021. (credit: FLASH90)Travelers seen at the Ben Gurion International Airport, on December 22, 2021. (credit: FLASH90)
All foreigners remain banned from entering Israel.


