Israel adds Mexico to COVID-19 no-fly list

The Health Ministry has recommended adding Mexico to its list of red countries , it said Monday night.

The decision will take effect on December 30 at midnight - the night between Wednesday and Thursday, pending approval by the government and the Knesset.

The country joins the United States, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, South Africa, Hungary, Tanzania, Nigeria, Spain, Portugal, France, Canada, Switzerland and Turkey.

At the same time, the ministry removed all of the other 48 African countries that were on the no-fly list , as well Italy, Ireland, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and others. Those countries became orange like all of the rest of the countries in the world.

Israelis are cautioned not to travel to orange countries but do not require special permission to do so.

Travelers seen at the Ben Gurion International Airport, on December 22, 2021. (credit: FLASH90)

All foreigners remain banned from entering Israel.