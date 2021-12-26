COVID experts recommend reopening Israel’s skies within 2 weeks

Israel’s skies could re-open as soon as mid-January, the committee of experts advising the Health Ministry on the coronavirus pandemic has said.

The committee, headed by Prof. Ran Balicer, met last week and reviewed a number of key restrictions, including those on Ben-Gurion Airport.

The country’s airport has been shuttered to foreigners since the first Omicron case was discovered in Israel last month. In addition, more than 50 countries are labeled red, meaning that Israelis cannot visit them without special permission.

“The Omicron morbidity rate in the community - in those who did not return from abroad and their direct contacts - is increasing,” the experts determined. “The continued existence of aviation restrictions is only relevant as long as there is no widespread infection from Omicron in the community.”

The team said that the decision to close the skies was proven correct and bought Israel precious time to increase vaccination, purchase potentially life-saving drugs and allow the economy to fully operate.

The children's vaccination campaign, specifically, has increased in recent weeks. To date, 10% of children who just turned five this year and 17% of children 6-11 have gotten the jab.

In addition, Israel has purchased thousands of doses of both Merck’s and Pfizer’s oral antiviral treatments, which are meant to stop infection from progressing to serious disease. Pfizer’s pill has been found to reduce hospitalization by as much as 90%.

The experts said that “in about a week and at most two weeks” widespread Omicron infection is expected in Israel, beyond the cases “imported from abroad.”