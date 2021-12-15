Israel names seven more countries ‘red’ - full list

The Health Ministry asked the government on Sunday to add seven new countries to its list of “red states” - countries to which Israelis are banned from traveling without special permission.
In addition, anyone who returns from one of these countries is required to be isolated for a minimum of seven days.
Vaccinated individuals or those who recovered within the last six months from the virus may isolate themselves at
home.
Unvaccinated people are required to be isolated for at least one day in a state-run COVID hotel. If they test
positive for the virus, they must stay in the hotel until they are recovered.
So, which countries are on the list?
New countries that will be added on December 19, pending government approval:
- Ireland
- Norway
- Spain
- Finland
- France
- Sweden
- United Arab Emirates
Countries that are already red:
- Uganda
- Seychelles
- Angola
- Eritrea
- Ethiopia
- Eswatini
- Botswana
- Burundi
- Burkina Faso
- Benin
- United Kingdom
- Ghana
- Gabon
- Djibouti
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Equatorial Guinea
- Gambia
- Denmark
- South Africa
- South Sudan
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Central African Republic
- Republic of the Congo
- Zimbabwe
- Zambia
- Ivory Coast
- Togo
- Tanzania
- Liberia
- Lesotho
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Mali
- Madagascar
- Mozambique
- Malawi
- Nigeria
- Niger
- Namibia
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Somalia
- Senegal
- Sierra Leone
- St. Helena (UK)
- Chad
- Comoros
- Cape Verde
- Kenya
- Cameroon
- Réunion (France)
- Rwanda