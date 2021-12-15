The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel names seven more countries ‘red’ - full list

Here is a full list of countries Israel has designated as 'red.'

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2021 20:10
The Health Ministry asked the government on Sunday to add seven new countries to its list of “red states” - countries to which Israelis are banned from traveling without special permission. 
In addition, anyone who returns from one of these countries is required to be isolated for a minimum of seven days. 
Vaccinated individuals or those who recovered within the last six months from the virus may isolate themselves at 
home.
Unvaccinated people are required to be isolated for at least one day in a state-run COVID hotel. If they test 
positive for the virus, they must stay in the hotel until they are recovered.

So, which countries are on the list?

New countries that will be added on December 19, pending government approval:
  1. Ireland
  2. Norway
  3. Spain
  4. Finland
  5. France
  6. Sweden
  7. United Arab Emirates
Countries that are already red:
  1. Uganda
  2. Seychelles
  3. Angola
  4. Eritrea
  5. Ethiopia
  6. Eswatini
  7. Botswana
  8. Burundi
  9. Burkina Faso
  10. Benin
  11. United Kingdom
  12. Ghana
  13. Gabon
  14. Djibouti
  15. Guinea
  16. Guinea-Bissau
  17. Equatorial Guinea
  18. Gambia
  19. Denmark
  20. South Africa
  21. South Sudan
  22. Democratic Republic of the Congo
  23. Central African Republic
  24. Republic of the Congo
  25. Zimbabwe
  26. Zambia
  27. Ivory Coast
  28. Togo
  29. Tanzania
  30. Liberia
  31. Lesotho
  32. Mauritania
  33. Mauritius
  34. Mali
  35. Madagascar
  36. Mozambique
  37. Malawi
  38. Nigeria
  39. Niger
  40. Namibia
  41. Sao Tome and Principe
  42. Somalia
  43. Senegal
  44. Sierra Leone
  45. St. Helena (UK)
  46. Chad
  47. Comoros
  48. Cape Verde
  49. Kenya
  50. Cameroon
  51. Réunion (France)
  52. Rwanda


