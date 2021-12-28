Two attempting to cross Gaza border into Israel detained by IDF forces

Two suspects attempting to cross the Gaza border into Israel were detained by IDF forces on Tuesday evening.

The suspects were caught carrying pliers and two knives. They are being interrogated at the scene by the IDF forces.

