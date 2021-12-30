Bill promoted by coalition falls overnight after MK hides in car

The coalition failed to pass a bill on Wednesday night which would extend a transitional provision concerning streaming platforms for broadcasts over the internet, after Likud MK Gadi Yevarkan hid in the backseat of MK Yoav Kish's car in the Knesset parking lot until just a moment before the vote on the bill, according to Walla!.

The provision allows platforms which stream broadcasts to receive the broadcasts of "Idan+" channels for free. Idan+ is a digital terrestrial television (DTT) system which broadcasts Israeli television channels in a digital format instead of the older analog format.

