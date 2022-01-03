COVID-19: 220% surge in cases in a week, testing chaos continues

Coronavirus testing stations continued to register long lines on Monday, as Israel recorded an increase of 220% in number of new cases in the previous week compared to the seven days before and prepared to give its population over 60 a fourth vaccine

Over 6,500 virus carriers were identified on Sunday, Health Ministry ’s data showed on Monday. On the previous Sunday, they were 1,806.

The number of tests performed every day has also been increasing – around 226,000 tests were processed on Sunday, including 144,000 PCRs and 82,000 antigens, a figure similar to that of Thursday and significantly higher of weekdays on the previous weeks.

However, as morbidity surges, the demand for tests has also been skyrocketing which has led to long lines at the stations.

“I ask you all to show patience and understanding,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a press conference on Sunday night. “If there are problems, and there are – such as the long lines for tests that we are familiar with, we will deal with it. But the situation is one of a great number of verified cases, at the same time, above and beyond the reasonable capacity of the system.”

People wait in a line stretching down the street in order to take rapid COVID-19 tests (VIDEO CREDIT: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

“Therefore, even now we are preparing to change the criteria regarding tests in order to quickly reduce the severe crowding,” he noted.

Among the policies being considered, there is allowing individuals who had been found positive to test for recovery through an antigen test instead of a PCR, and asymptomatic individuals under the age of 60 exposed to a verified patient to be exempt for quarantine with an antigen.

Speaking before the Knesset Health Committee, Ilana Gens, the head of the Public Health Services Headquarters at the Health Ministry, said that the country’s laboratories have only a limited capacity to increase the number of PCR tests they process.

The current capacity stands at about 170,000 tests per day.

“In the coming days, we will be able to increase it to 200,000 tests a day, and the results will be received within 36 hours,” she said. “We will not be able to expand further if the time and the time requirements for the results will be longer.”

She noted that while PCRs are about 95% effective in detecting the presence of the virus even in asymptomatic patients, antigens are only 65% effective in such patients, and for this reason, it would be preferable to use them with vaccinated or recovered individuals.

The situation is likely to lead to many cases going unchecked.

“Due to the lack of tests in light of the number of verified cases that are already here or will arrive, verified cases will not give a credible picture of the outbreak,” said Prof. Eran Segal, a computational biologist at the Weizmann Institute of Science and an adviser to the government.

“The most reliable assessment, though delayed, is that of serious patients,” he added on his Twitter account.

At the moment, serious morbidity has been increasing at a much slower pace than general morbidity, as demonstrated by the different reproduction rates of the two parameters.

For the former, the R rate – which shows how many new cases each virus carrier generates on average – stood at 1,88 as of Monday, the highest since the Delta wave in June. The R for serious patients though was 1.1.

There were 110 serious patients as of Monday morning, similar to the previous day, but significantly more than on the previous Monday, when they were 83. Of the 110, 88 were not vaccinated at all, eight had been inoculated more than six months earlier and 19 had received a booster, all of them older than 60.

Also on Monday, healthcare providers were expected to start administering the first fourth vaccine to people over 60 after Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash authorized it the day before, some ten days after the move was recommended by the Pandemic Response Committee advising the ministry.

In order to receive the shot, individuals over 60 need to have been boosted at least four months earlier. The medical staff was also approved to receive a new inoculation.

Maccabi Health Service said that after opening appointments for the shot on Sunday night, over 20,000 people booked within 12 hours.

In the meantime, the regulations regarding the Green Class outline expired on Monday. Under the program, if there was one verified patient in a class, their classmates did not have to automatically enter quarantine. Rather, they needed to take a PCR test and if found to be negative, undergo a rapid antigen test every day for a week, followed by a final PCR test.

Provided that they did not test positive at any stage, they were able to continue attending school.