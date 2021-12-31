The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
COVID: 1,000-2,500 serious patients expected by end of January - report

The report by a Hebrew University professor estimated that there will be about 200 serious patients by January 10, as Israeli hospitals brace for the wave of patients.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 31, 2021 07:59

Updated: DECEMBER 31, 2021 08:31
Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospitall in Jerusalem on December 27, 2021, as Jerusalem hospital reopens COVID ward. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospitall in Jerusalem on December 27, 2021, as Jerusalem hospital reopens COVID ward.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
By the end of January, Israeli hospitals will have to cope with between 1,000 to 2,500 COVID-19 patients in serious condition, according to a report by Hebrew University of Jerusalem's Prof. Yinon Ashkenazi that was published on Thursday.
By January 10, there will be between 15,000 to 20,000 confirmed Omicron cases and 200 patients in serious condition, the report said.
By January 19 the number of serious patients will rise to between 250 and 650, and by the end of January to between 1,000 in the best scenario and 2,800 in the worst, the report said.
According to another estimation on Thursday by Eran Segal from the Weizmann Institute of Science, within a week (by January 6) there will be 10,000 new cases daily, and that the number of new daily cases may eventually reach 20-30 thousand. 
The government's working assumption is that the number of daily confirmed cases will peak in about two-and-a-half weeks and the number of serious patients will peak in about three-and-a -half to four weeks, KAN reported.
Assuta staff rush a patient to the hospital through its emergency entrance (credit: ODED KARNI)Assuta staff rush a patient to the hospital through its emergency entrance (credit: ODED KARNI)
Steps being taken to prepare for the wave include preparing for hundreds of home hospitalizations; speeding up the addition of 90 beds in intensive care units, which were only supposed to be added by the end of 2022; adding personnel to old-age homes and moving personnel to COVID wards from other hospital wards, KAN reported.
The government estimates that the Pfizer oral COVID pill that arrived in Israel on Thursday will save the country between 30-50 serious patients a day, KAN reported.


