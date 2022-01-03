Fire at South Africa's parliament flares up again - fire services

A devastating fire at South Africa's national parliament in Cape Town has flared up again, as firefighters struggle to extinguish the blaze more than 24 hours after it was first noticed.

"The fire and rescue service confirms that the fire at parliament has flared up," said a spokesman for the city's fire services.

