Hezbollah drone captured by IDF contained secret pictures of its handlers

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 7, 2022 14:11
A Hezbollah drone that was shot down by IDF forces contained secret pictures of its handlers, who appear to be special forces involved in a drone exercise, the IDF revealed on Friday.
The information was divulged in arabic by the IDF's Spokesperson for Arab Media, Lt.-Col. Avichay Adraee.
