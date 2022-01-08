The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
COVID-19: Tests, isolation policies in schools to start following general rules

Coronavirus cabinet to meet on Sunday, as number of cases continues to break new records and Israel sees a surge in serious patients.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: JANUARY 8, 2022 18:50

Updated: JANUARY 8, 2022 20:31
Young Israeli students arrive for their first day of school after the holidays, at Gabrieli school, in Tel Aviv. September 30, 2021. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Young Israeli students arrive for their first day of school after the holidays, at Gabrieli school, in Tel Aviv. September 30, 2021.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
The education system is set to start operating according to the general coronavirus quarantine and isolation policies starting from Sunday, as the government and the coronavirus cabinet were set to meet to discuss the unprecedented surge in cases Israel is experiencing.
Under the new system, if a virus carrier is identified in a class – whether student or teacher – their vaccinated classmates will need to undergo an antigen test (at home or at a testing station) and if negative they can continue learning in person, while if positive they need to enter isolation for ten days. Those who are not vaccinated need to undergo an antigen test at a testing station and be in isolation for seven days if negative and for ten days if positive.
The outline applies to all educational institutions from daycares to universities. Those who are jabbed only with one dose are not considered vaccinated. In addition, it was decided that a district physician from the Health Ministry was going to be able to order the closure of an educational institution, in consultation with the relevant district director in the Education Ministry.
Under previous rules, classes with less than 70% of students vaccinated in red areas – with a high level of morbidity – had to learn from home. Under the new system, the ministry’s Traffic Light classification, which divided cities in red, orange, yellow and green, was canceled.
The current testing and quarantine rules come into effect in schools three days after coming into effect in the country. The system, which reserves the PCR tests for people over 60 and at risk groups, has drawn criticism because of the lower level of accuracy of antigen tests compared to PCRs, and for the high cost of at-home antigen tests.
People line up in a queue at the entrance of a COVID-19 rapid antigen Magen David Adom testing center in Jerusalem on January 03, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) People line up in a queue at the entrance of a COVID-19 rapid antigen Magen David Adom testing center in Jerusalem on January 03, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Meantime, the number of coronavirus cases in Israel continued to increase. Almost 19,000 cases were recorded on Friday, the Health Ministry said Saturday night. Overall Israel had around 105,000 active cases officially registered. Both figures marked a record since the beginning of the pandemic. Another 10,000 cases were registered as of print time on Saturday.
The number of serious cases also continued to increase. As of Saturday night, there were 172 such patients. On Friday there were 153, while on the previous Saturday there were 103.
Although Omicron appears to cause a milder disease than Delta, in light of the high number of cases, health experts and officials expect over 2,000 serious patients in the upcoming weeks.
In order to prevent patients from deteriorating, healthcare providers have started to administer antiviral treatments that protect at-risk infected individuals from developing serious symptoms.
On Saturday, Israel received the first shipment of Molnupiravir pills manufactured by Merck, after Pfizer’s Paxlovid pills arrived last week.
Also on Sunday, Israel reopened its borders to fully vaccinated tourists for the first time since November, after the surge in cases in the country made travel restrictions not effective in keeping morbidity low.
According to reports in the Hebrew media, the coronavirus cabinet was set to meet later in the day after three weeks to discuss the situation.


