Antigen tests approved for sale in supermarkets, prices expected to drop

The Health Ministry approved on Sunday the sale of COVID antigen tests in supermarkets in order to lower their price, N12 reported.

Antigen tests are in high demand due to the government's instruction to use them instead of PCR tests for people who are vaccinated or have recovered from the virus.

