Economics Ministry approves regulations to reduce waste dumped at sea

The Knesset Economics Committee has approved regulations to reduce the amount of garbage deposited in the sea by ships and other sea vessels, on Sunday afternoon.

The regulations were brought forward by the Transportation Ministry and will ensure that Israel is in line with other leading countries enforcing the reduction of pollution at sea.

