Events industry people to protest outside Health Minister's house

People from the events industry will protest outside Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz's house from six a.m. on Tuesday.

The protestors will include event hall owners, planners and vendors and they will be protesting the fact that the Health Ministry keeps imposing restrictions on the events industry despite the fact that Israel is not going into lockdown.

"A whole industry is once again dying, and once again, we're finding that the same country that's so quick to take, forgets to give when needed," said Director-General of the Events Hall Union Aviram Alon. This isn't what partnership looks like."