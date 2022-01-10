The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Bennett speaks with Hungary’s Orban for first time

“It is my privilege to reconfirm our commitment to the safety and security of Israel and our support for Israel against the biased and unfair approach in the international arena,” Orban wrote.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JANUARY 10, 2022 20:41

Updated: JANUARY 10, 2022 21:43
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (photo credit: REUTERS)
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Hungarian President Viktor Orban spoke on the phone for the first time on Monday.
Bennett thanked Orban for his strong support for Israel.
The sides agreed to continue cooperation between their countries and to stay in contact, the Prime Minister’s Office stated.
Orban penned a letter to Bennett in June, wishing him congratulations on becoming prime minister.
“It is my privilege to reconfirm our commitment to the safety and security of Israel and our support for Israel against biased and unfair approaches in the international arena,” Orban wrote. “The close cooperation between Hungary and Israel was solidified in the past years, and I look forward to continuing that with your newly established government.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discusses COVID-19 vaccine cooperation withHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discusses COVID-19 vaccine cooperation withHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu cultivated ties with Visegrad countries – Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia – and had an enthusiastic partner in Orban, under whom Hungary vetoed EU statements that were critical of Israel.
Orban has championed “illiberal democracy,” while Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has sought to emphasize that Israel is a liberal democracy and align it with like-minded countries. Lapid also criticized Orban when the foreign minister was an opposition lawmaker.
However, Lapid was set to visit Budapest last year to meet with his Hungarian counterpart. The trip was canceled because of the efforts to free the Israeli couple jailed in Turkey for photographing a presidential residence.


Tags Naftali Bennett Yair Lapid hungary Viktor Orban
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel is in a de-facto lockdown - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Time to create pandemic travel exceptions rule - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Asher Fredman

Abraham Accords' true potential goes far deeper than business ties - opinion

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: ‘Fowl play’ and the other pandemic

 By LIAT COLLINS
Greer Fay Cashman

Death of an icon – a tribute to Yoram Taharlev

 By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Most Read
1

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
2

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
3

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
4

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
5

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by