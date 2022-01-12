Shin Bet uncovers Iran agent who recruited Israelis for intel missions

Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency has arrested five Israeli women who had been recruited by an Iranian intelligence agent, the agency said.

The investigation into the spy ring was cleared for release on Tuesday. It was carried out by the Shin Bet and Israel Police after it was suspected that a number of Israeli citizens were in contact with an Iranian intelligence agent, known as Rambud Namdar, and had been recruited by him to carry out missions within the country.

The five suspects, all women from central Israel, met Namdar who said he was a Jew living in Iran, on Facebook. According to the agency, Rambud requested from all suspects that instead of being in contact on Facebook, they would talk on Whatsapp where he also video chatted.

Rambud never showed his face to the women, claiming that the camera on his phone was broken. While some of the women suspected that he was an Iranian intelligence officer, they continued to speak with him and agreed to carry out requests he made and receive money from him, the agency said.

Some of the suspects were indicted. The names of those involved have been banned from publication following a court decision and following gag orders issued at the request of the suspects’ defense attorneys.

Facebook account of Iranian agent ''Rambud Namdar.'' (credit: Screenshot/Facebook )

This is a developing story.