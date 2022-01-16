The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iran supreme leader-linked account banned from Twitter

The account recently posted a CGI animated video that depicted the assassination of former US president Donald Trump.

By MICHAEL STARR, AARON REICH
Published: JANUARY 16, 2022 23:17

Updated: JANUARY 16, 2022 23:19
Former President Donald Trump targeted in a video published on Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's website (photo credit: screenshot)
Former President Donald Trump targeted in a video published on Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's website
(photo credit: screenshot)
Twitter on Saturday announced it had permanently banned an account linked to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei over a video threatening former US president Donald Trump, AFP reported.
The account in question, @KhameneiSite, is not one of the supreme leader's main accounts, which still remain active.
The account recently posted a CGI animated video that depicted the assassination of former US president Donald Trump.
The video, entitled "Revenge is inevitable," was created as part of a contest commemorating the January 3, 2020 killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Iraq.  Trump was in office during Soleimani's killing, and was held responsible by the Iranian government.
In the video, an Iranian drone vehicle sneaks onto a golf course where Trump is playing. The drone paints Trump with a laser, and an Iranian hacker sends one of his entourage a message that says "Soleimani's murderer and the one who gave the order will pay the price." The shadow of a drone then flies over Trump, targeting him. The video ends with the words "Revenge is definite."
One of Iranian leader's Khamenei's account has been banned, January 16, 2022. (credit: SCREENSHOT/TWITTER)One of Iranian leader's Khamenei's account has been banned, January 16, 2022. (credit: SCREENSHOT/TWITTER)
The account was previously suspended last year in January after posting a graphic in which the shadow of a drone passed over Trump as he played golf. According to Khamenei's website, the video is based on this very same graphic.
Twitter has terms of service against the publication of incitement to violence on its platform


