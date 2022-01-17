16-year-old arrested for stabbing in Jisr e-Zarka

A 16-year-old from Jisr e-Zarka was arrested on Monday morning for the murder of a 34-year-old man on Sunday night. The man was stabbed to death near his home.

Five Arab-Israelis have been killed so far in 2022, according to Abraham Initiatives, an NGO that tracks violence in the Arab sector.

126 Arab-Israelis were killed in 2021, 16 of whom were women and 62 of whom were under the age of 30.