Netanyahu thanks crowdfunding donors trying to fund legal defense

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his gratitude on Monday to those who contributed more than two million shekels for his legal defense in a crowdfunding effort.

The online campaign was started by former MK Yinon Magal, in an effort to persuade Netanyahu to reject a plea deal and continue fighting for his innocence in court. In his response on social media, Netanyahu did not address his dilemma about whether to accept the plea deal.

"Thank you to the large number of Israeli citizens for your amazing support and the wonderful love that you have shown me in recent days," Netanyahu wrote. "Your warmth to my family and me is especially heartfelt."