Police evict Sheikh Jarrah family that threatened self-immolation

Police evicted and arrested the members of Mahmoud Salhia family before dawn on Wednesday, less than two days after they had threatened self-immolation over the pending loss of their east Jerusalem home in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Police had also arrested 18 people on the site. Some were arrested for questioning on suspicion of violating a court order, violent fortification and disturbing public order.

The original stand-off with police on Monday had ended with the demolition of the family's plant nursery and two storage structures on the property.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Fearful that their home was the true target of the raid, the family had gone on the roof with gas canisters and threatened to set themselves should the police approach.

They descended from the roof only once the police had left. Officers stunned around 3 a.m. Wednesday and removed the family from the home while it was still dark and demolished the stone structure.

The international community, including the European Union, had called on Israel to allow the family to remain.

Palestinians with gas cylinders stand on a rooftop of a house being evacuated by Israeli special forces in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. January 17, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Mahmoud, along with his sister Alma, are in the midst of a protracted legal battle with the city to save their two homes located on the property that the city confiscated close to four decades ago for public use.

The Jerusalem municipality now plans to use the property for the construction of a school to serve Arab children with special needs.

Religious Zionist MK Itamar Ben-Gvir said in response to the eviction: "The state must first demonstrate governance in Jerusalem and not allow lawbreakers to threaten the state of Israel."

The Salhia family has claimed that they purchased the property after they fled from the western Jerusalem neighborhood of Din Kerem during the 1948 War of Independence but had not yet registered it with the Jordanian authorities prior to the Six-Day War in 1967.

Such registration was not possible once Israel annexed the city from Jordan after the war.

The family has been in a long protracted legal battle with the city to save both the homes and the plant nursery which it runs.

They are not the only claimants to the property. Another Palestinian also claims to own the land and has sought redress for the loss.

The Jerusalem District Court had ruled in December that Mahmoud's family could be evicted, but it had appealed the ruling in January. Alma's case is still under adjudication and there is now a legal initiative to join both cases.

The city is expected to submit its opinion on the matter on Wednesday and the hearing is set for January 23rd.

For the Salhia family and their supporters, the eviction is part of a larger narrative, in which hundreds of Palestinian families face eviction to make way for public projects or Jewish housing.

The municipality has downplayed the significance of these evictions, as individual property disputes. The Palestinians, the international community and the Israeli left have argued that the evictions are part of a deliberate policy to force Palestinians to leave the city.

Two left-wing groups involved with the Salhi family, Ir Amim and Peace Now have argued that the municipality did not need to evict the families to build the school, noting that there was enough room on the property for both the homes and the educational institution.

To underscore that point it noted that a portion of the property had been designated for the construction of a Jewish religious seminary.