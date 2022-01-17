Palestinian family threatens to self-immolate during Jerusalem eviction

Members of the Salhia family have threatened to set themselves on fire to prevent police from forcibly evicting them from their Jerusalem home in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

The family is in the midst of a protracted legal battle with the Jerusalem municipality , over the fate of two homes on property the city has expropriated for the construction of a school.

The two homes, one owned by Mahmoud Salhia and the other by his sister Amal, are part of two separate lawsuits before The Jerusalem District Court, which rejected the suit of Mahmoud’s family while still adjudicating Amal’s case, according to the left-wing NGO Ir Amim.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Mahmoud’s family has appealed the ruling and has asked to link both cases. The court has told the municipality to respond to the appeal by January 19 and has set a court hearing for the 23rd, acceding to Ir Amim.

The eviction order against Mahmoud’s home, however, has remained in place even as the legal proceedings are ongoing, Ir Amim said.

WITH 11,000 employees, the Jerusalem Municipality is the capital’s beating heart. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)