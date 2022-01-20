The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

EU sent invoice to Poland for unpaid fines over judicial changes

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 20, 2022 10:42

Updated: JANUARY 20, 2022 10:50
The European Union executive sent an invoice demanding that Poland pays up for failing to halt its disciplinary regime for judges despite it having been struck down by the bloc's top court as undercutting the law on judicial independence.
"The letter was sent," a spokesman for the European Commission, Christian Wiegand, said.
Sources have told Reuters earlier that the fines amount to around 70 million euros and that the Brussels-based Commission would give Warsaw some 45 days to pay.


Tags European Union poland European commission
Blinken arrives in Berlin for Ukraine talks with European allies
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 10:33 AM
UK men arrested in Texas synagogue attack investigation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2022 10:11 AM
China, Russia and Iran will hold their joint naval drills on Friday
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 09:54 AM
Knesset committee to inquire on Israel Police use of NSO spyware
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2022 09:11 AM
US clears Baltic states to send US-made weapons to Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 05:48 AM
US Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 04:21 AM
Australian aircraft left Brisbane carrying aid to Tonga
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 03:12 AM
American Airlines sees minor impact after 5G rollout
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 01:53 AM
Greek defense minister lands in Israel to meet with Gantz
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2022 12:26 AM
Biden sees 'some progress' in Iran nuclear talks
By REUTERS
01/20/2022 12:25 AM
Two of the Gilboa escapees make unmonitored phone calls
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2022 09:56 PM
High Court rules to destroy home of terrorist who killed Eli Kay
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2022 05:51 PM
Knesset passes preliminary reading law limiting interrogation duration
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2022 04:25 PM
MK Bezalel Smotrich tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2022 03:29 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: Over 14,000 currently test positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2022 03:02 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by