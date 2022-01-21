Defense Minister Benny Gantz tests positive for COVID-19

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 during a PCR test.

The defense minister, who was vaccinated against the novel coronavirus four times, has said that he is still feeling healthy and will continue to manage Israel's security affairs from home.

Gantz is the latest Israeli lawmaker to have contracted the virus.