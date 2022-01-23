The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Blue and White MK Ruth Wasserman Lande tests positive for COVID-19

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 23, 2022 07:53
Blue and White MK Ruth Wasserman Lande tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday night through an official PCR test after testing herself with antigen.
The Knesset MK wrote on Twitter that she "will continue to work from home as long [she] can."
