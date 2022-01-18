COVID-19: Omicron wave not yet reached peak- Ash

Israel has yet to reach the peak of the Omicron wave, Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash said Tuesday.

“I believe that the peak will occur in another week or so,” he said in an interview to FM103 Radio.

Ash noted that a lower number of official verified cases might not necessarily mean that there is an actual decrease in infections, because it can be caused by fewer people undergoing official tests and reporting that they are positive.

“However, we are also seeing that the number of hospitalizations is still rising, but the increase is slowing down,” he said.

The Health Ministry has not released new data on the pandemic trends in Israel since Sunday night.

Clalit Health Services Medical worker conduct tests on PCR samples to determine if they are positive for covid-19 at a Clalit Health Services laboratory in Jerusalem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Ash also addressed the decision of shortening the quarantine for infected individuals from seven to five days (with a negative antigen test), which will come into effect on Wednesday.

“The large number of verified cases and of isolations is very burdensome on the economy,” he pointed out. “We have taken several precautions that, as far as they are implemented, will reduce the risk – like the test we require, while up until now there has been no need for a test, on the seventh day people could just leave. In addition, according to the guidelines, if you have symptoms you do not go out.”

According to Ash, these rules will help reduce the risk that individuals who are still contagious after the fifth day – around 15% - leave quarantine.

He stressed that in making the decision, the authorities tried to find the balance between medical needs and other considerations.