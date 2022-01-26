Egypt's Sisi makes surprise visit to UAE, meets with crown prince

Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi made a surprise visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday, Sky News Arabia reported.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Sisi met with UAE's crown prince Mohammed Bin Zayed (MBZ) following the drone attack on Abu Dhabi, for which the Houthis have taken credit.

In the meeting, Sisi condemned the terror attack by the Houthis and reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to stabilize the region.

Bahraini king Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa was in Abu Dhabi earlier this week to condemn the Houthi's attack on the UAE.