Palestinians cross Gaza border into Israel, torch IDF truck

An IDF truck was set on fire by two Palestinians who crossed the Gaza border, the Israeli military confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

#عاجل | مصادر لوكالة صفا: شبان يتمكّنون من اجتياز السياج الأمني وحرق حفّار إسرائيلي شرقي مخيم البريج وسط قطاع غزة pic.twitter.com/QpGto5D4Di — وكالة صفا (@SafaPs) February 9, 2022

After crossing the border fence, the Palestinians torched an empty truck used for maintenance work along the southern border.

The culprits then crossed the border back into Gaza.

No one was injured in the incident, according to Israeli media.