Work to widen Suez Canal is underway

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 15, 2022 16:12

Work is underway to expand the two-way section of the Suez canal to 82 km (51 miles) from 72 km, the chairman of the authority managing the Egyptian waterway said on Tuesday.

Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie, giving the first news conference to update on the expansion that began last year, said it would be too expensive to widen the entire length of the link between the Red Sea and the Mediterranean.

Global shipping traffic was disrupted last year when one of the world's largest container ships got stuck in the southern section of the 190 km canal for about a week.

Rabie was speaking on a dredger north of Suez, about two kilometers from the location where the container ship, the Ever Given, got stuck last March.​ He said the aim of the work is to increase traffic safety, and that transit time to pass through the canal will remain at 11 hours. 

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 04:16 PM
Palestinian shot and killed north of Ramallah - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 03:37 PM
Gas leak reported at tank near Ashkelon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 03:30 PM
Saudi Arabia backs US efforts to stop Iran getting nuclear weapons
By REUTERS
02/15/2022 02:25 PM
US defense secretary heads to Europe for NATO talks, visit troops
By REUTERS
02/15/2022 02:10 PM
Former Histadrut chairman Ofer Eini to run for organization's presidency
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 01:56 PM
Senior public official under suspicion of assaulting MK Itamar Ben-Gvir
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 12:53 PM
Russia starts navy drills in Barents Sea - report
By REUTERS
02/15/2022 12:46 PM
Britain to co-host Afghanistan aid summit, hoping to raise $4.4 billion
By REUTERS
02/15/2022 12:05 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 3,277 new cases, 2,171 in quarantine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 11:54 AM
Two terrorists convicted of lynching Jew who was walking dog
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 11:14 AM
Norway adds up to 60 troops to NATO force in Lithuania
By REUTERS
02/15/2022 11:01 AM
Coronavirus in the Knesset: Diaspora Affairs minister tests positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 10:44 AM
Russia returns some troops to bases in areas near Ukraine - report
By REUTERS
02/15/2022 10:28 AM
Avner Harari sentenced to 11.5 years in prison for attempted murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2022 10:09 AM
