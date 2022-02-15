The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Cyberattack targets websites of Ukrainian MOD, banks

Last month, Ukrainian government websites were targeted by a cyberattack blamed on Russia.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: FEBRUARY 15, 2022 18:53

Updated: FEBRUARY 15, 2022 19:16
People pose in front of a display showing the word 'cyber' in binary code, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica December 27, 2014. Picture taken December 27, 2014. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/FILE PHOTO)
People pose in front of a display showing the word 'cyber' in binary code, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica December 27, 2014. Picture taken December 27, 2014.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/FILE PHOTO)

A DDOS cyberattack reportedly targeted the websites of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and Armed Forces, as well as those of Ukrainian banks Privatbank and Oschadbank, on Tuesday, according to the Ukrainian government's Center for Strategic Communications. The attack comes amid heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's website displays the message "The site is under maintenance."

Users of the two banks reported issues with the apps and certain internet banking operations. Privatbank assured customers that there is no threat to their funds.

On January 14, Ukrainian government websites were hacked and replaced with a message in Ukrainian, Polish and Russian saying "be afraid and wait for the worst." A malware attack targeted government, non-profit and information technology websites in Ukraine the day before. Ukraine blamed Russia for the attacks, although Russia denied the allegations.

NetBlocks, an organization that monitors cybersecurity and internet governance, confirmed a loss of connectivity to Ukraine's State Savings Bank, impacting ATM and banking services.

Ukrainian officials said on Sunday that Russia was stepping up a destabilization campaign involving cyberattacks, economic disruption and fake bomb threats, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Last week, Reuters reported that the European Central Bank was preparing banks for a possible Russian-sponsored cyberattack amid the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.



