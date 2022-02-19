Defense Min. Gantz, Kamala Harris to discuss Iran, Ukraine in Munich

Defense Minister Benny Gantz is set to meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday evening in Munich, Walla reported.

The two are expected to put an emphasis on the Iranian nuclear deal negotiations, along with the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

This will be Harris' second meeting with an Israeli official since entering office in January 2021. The vice president previously met with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid during his visit to Washington last October.

Gantz is currently in Germany for the Munich Security Conference, taking place in the background of escalating tensions in Ukraine. As part of the conference, the defense minister will on Sunday take part in a panel discussing the Abraham Accords.

Earlier on Saturday, Gantz met with Georgian prime minister Irakli Garibashvili, defense minister Juansher Burchuladze and foreign minister David Zalkaliani to discuss regional challenges and areas of possible cooperation between Israel and Georgia.