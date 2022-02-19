The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Defense Min. Gantz, Kamala Harris to discuss Iran, Ukraine in Munich

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 19, 2022 17:52

Updated: FEBRUARY 19, 2022 18:48

Defense Minister Benny Gantz is set to meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday evening in Munich, Walla reported.

The two are expected to put an emphasis on the Iranian nuclear deal negotiations, along with the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

This will be Harris' second meeting with an Israeli official since entering office in January 2021. The vice president previously met with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid during his visit to Washington last October.

Gantz is currently in Germany for the Munich Security Conference, taking place in the background of escalating tensions in Ukraine. As part of the conference, the defense minister will on Sunday take part in a panel discussing the Abraham Accords.

Earlier on Saturday, Gantz met with Georgian prime minister Irakli Garibashvili, defense minister Juansher Burchuladze and foreign minister David Zalkaliani to discuss regional challenges and areas of possible cooperation between Israel and Georgia.

Israeli ambassador to remain in Kyiv, help Israelis return - FM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2022 06:25 PM
France urges its citizens to leave Ukraine's Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 05:54 PM
Lufthansa to suspend flights to Kyiv, Odessa from Monday
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 04:44 PM
Progress made in prisoner swap deal with Hamas, coalition MK says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2022 03:59 PM
Second exploded shell found in Russia near Ukraine border
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 02:22 PM
Russia wants to inflame tensions by ignoring planned peace talks - Kyiv
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 02:13 PM
Russia launches hypersonic missiles as part of nuclear drills
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 02:07 PM
Moscow opens investigation after reports Ukrainian shell exploded
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 02:05 PM
Ukraine foreign minister to speak on Russia in Brussels, US next week
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 12:51 PM
NATO urges more Russia talks to defuse Ukraine crisis
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 12:28 PM
Multiple explosions heard in north of rebel-held city in eastern Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 10:32 AM
Old guns were stolen from the Golani Museum overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2022 10:22 AM
Ukraine president confirms attendance at Munich conference amid jitters
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 09:56 AM
Kremlin confirms Putin, Macron to speak by phone on Sunday
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 09:55 AM
Russia rejects claims it was responsible for cyberattack on Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/19/2022 07:47 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by