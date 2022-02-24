About 200 demonstrators protest in front of Russian embassy in Tel Aviv

About 200 demonstrators, most of them of Ukrainian descent, protested in front of the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv on Thursday.

Demonstrators are shouting insults at Putin and holding Ukrainian flags. "Putin is a murderer, he is violent and dangerous," were among chants.

Ukrainian Israelis demonstrate in front of the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv February 24, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Further demonstrations also took place at Zion Square in Jerusalem.

Israelis protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine at Zion Square February 24, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Israelis protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine at Zion Square February 24, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)