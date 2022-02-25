PM Bennett spoke with Ukrainian president, offers humanitarian aid

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett offered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky humanitarian aid and updated him on the steps already taken.

The leaders also discussed the state of the fighting in Ukraine and around Kyiv. Bennett reiterated his hope for a quick and speedy end to the fighting and sent moral support to the Ukrainian people in these difficult times.

