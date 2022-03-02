The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Russia-Ukraine war: UAE announces $5 million humanitarian contribution

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 2, 2022 15:56

The United Arab Emirates announced Wednesday that it will contribute $5 million in humanitarian assistance to assist the the people of Ukraine.

The contribution will be made to the United Nations’ Humanitarian Flash Appeal and the Regional Refugee Response Plan for Ukraine and is a reflection of the UAE’s emphasis on humanitarian solidarity, the Emirates News Agency WAM said.

COVID-19: 7,714 new daily coronavirus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2022 10:29 AM
An important message for Israelis and their families who are in Ukraine.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2022 10:08 AM
German Chancellor Olaf Schultz visits Israel for the first time
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2022 09:05 AM
Taiwan president to donate salary for Ukraine relief efforts
By REUTERS
03/02/2022 08:27 AM
Run-off in Texas primary for Democratic attorney general
By REUTERS
03/02/2022 06:24 AM
US follows Canada, Europe on Russian aircraft ban
By REUTERS
03/02/2022 03:19 AM
Moscow threatens to block Russian Wikipedia over invasion article
By REUTERS
03/02/2022 02:55 AM
Apple says it halts all product sales in Russia
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 11:21 PM
Australian prime minister tests positive for COVID-19
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 10:13 PM
'Echo of Moscow' Russian liberal radio station taken off the air
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2022 08:36 PM
European Parliament recommends giving Ukraine EU candidate status
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2022 07:06 PM
Demolition order signed for home of terrorist that killed Dimentman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2022 06:20 PM
Jewish Agency interim head renewed after drama - exclusive
By GIL HOFFMAN
03/01/2022 04:26 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,406 new cases, 806 in quarantine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2022 03:23 PM
Russia says it will hit security service sites in Kyiv
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 03:13 PM
