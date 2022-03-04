Russian upper house backs bill for jail terms for fake news about army

Russia's upper house of parliament approved a draft law on Friday that would impose a jail term of up to 15 years for people who intentionally spread "fake" information about Russia's armed forces, the TASS news agency reported.

The bill will become law once President Vladimir Putin signs it, as he is widely expected to do. Moscow says it is fighting back in what it casts as an information war with the West over the conflict in Ukraine.

