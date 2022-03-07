National Insurance head appointed to run Ukrainian aliyah into Israel

Meir Spiegler, the current director-general of National Insurance, has been appointed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata (Blue and White) to head the operation tasked with absorbing Ukrainian Jewish immigrants into Israel.

"The State of Israel was created to be a refuge for the Jewish nation. Jews escaping to save their lives from dangerous places need to know that they can come here," said Bennett.

"The trials of the Jews in Ukraine are a test for us, we are expecting at least tens of thousands of olim," said Tamano-Shata, "I'm glad that this arrangement has been made."

Spiegler, 63, holds a bachelor's degree in law and a master's degree in business management. He has previously served as the director-general of Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund and the director-general of the government's Religious Affairs ministry.