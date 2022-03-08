Public transport across Israel to be reduced Wednesday due to strike

Public transport across Israel will be operating at a reduced level on Wednesday after a strike was approved by the Labor Court on Tuesday evening.

The strike is expected to affect public transport in Haifa, Jerusalem, Afula, Ashkelon, Tiberias and more, N12 reported.

"This strike is a warning flare," said the Transportation department head for the Democratic Worker's Organization. "Israel is missing around 4,000 drivers. The existing number of drivers operate under this burden and without them there is no public transportation."