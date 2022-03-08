The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
2 IRGC officers killed in recent alleged Israeli airstrike

Syrian state media had reported on Monday morning that two people were killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike that targeted sites near Damascus.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: MARCH 8, 2022 21:07

Updated: MARCH 8, 2022 21:47
Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/OMAR SANADIKI)
Two officers from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) were killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike that targeted sites near Damascus earlier this week, according to the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency.

According to the opposition-affiliated Halab Today TV, the strike targeted sites near the Damascus airport and the Al-Assad Suburb, killing four Syrian soldiers and hitting an Iranian weapons depot. The civilian deaths were caused by Syrian air defence missiles falling on residential areas, according to the report.

On February 24, an alleged Israeli airstrike targeted sites near Damascus. Three Syrian soldiers were killed in that strike, according to SANA.



