2 IRGC officers killed in recent alleged Israeli airstrike

Two officers from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) were killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike that targeted sites near Damascus earlier this week, according to the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency.

Syrian state media had reported on Monday morning that two people were killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike that targeted sites near Damascus.

According to the opposition-affiliated Halab Today TV, the strike targeted sites near the Damascus airport and the Al-Assad Suburb, killing four Syrian soldiers and hitting an Iranian weapons depot. The civilian deaths were caused by Syrian air defence missiles falling on residential areas, according to the report.

On February 24, an alleged Israeli airstrike targeted sites near Damascus. Three Syrian soldiers were killed in that strike, according to SANA.