BREAKING NEWS

Ukrainian city of Enerhodar says civilians can be evacuated on Wednesday

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 9, 2022 10:39

Updated: MARCH 9, 2022 10:40

The mayor of the southeastern Ukrainian city of Enerhodar said on Wednesday a temporary ceasefire was in force, allowing the evacuation of civilians to start through a "humanitarian corridor."

Mayor Dmytro Orlov said humanitarian supplies would be allowed into the city, which has been under fire from Russian forces, and added: "On the way back, buses will pick up civilians who want to leave."

He said civilians would be able to go to the nearby city of Zaporizhzhia.



Iran's chief nuclear talks negotiator returns to Vienna - ISNA
By REUTERS
03/09/2022 12:19 PM
Russia's Gazprom continues gas shipments via Ukraine at same level
By REUTERS
03/09/2022 10:41 AM
Arab-Israeli teen girl shot dead in northern Arab town
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2022 07:21 AM
US Homeland Security office failed to warn about Capitol threats
By REUTERS
03/09/2022 01:32 AM
US opposes any Russian attempt to reap extra benefits from Iran nuclea
By REUTERS
03/09/2022 12:53 AM
Public transport across Israel to be reduced Wednesday due to strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2022 08:56 PM
Six Pakistani soldiers killed in a suicide bombing
By REUTERS
03/08/2022 08:50 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky given standing ovation from British parliament
By REUTERS
03/08/2022 07:17 PM
Former Proud Boys chairman Tarrio arrested on US Capitol riot charge
By REUTERS
03/08/2022 07:06 PM
Prime Minster Bennet and Putin spoke on the phone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2022 06:14 PM
Iranian nuclear negotiator due back in Vienna on Wednesday
By REUTERS
03/08/2022 05:45 PM
Highway 4 blocked by haredi protestors
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2022 04:56 PM
China’s Xi expressed support for efforts to reach Ukraine ceasefire
By REUTERS
03/08/2022 03:40 PM
Ukraine war: Latvian parliamentarian joins foreign fighters
By REUTERS
03/08/2022 03:06 PM
