Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met IAEA head Rafael Grossi in Turkey on Thursday, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The two spoke of the need to ensure protection for nuclear facilities in Ukraine amid the attacks it is enduring under Russia's invasion.

Three nuclear facilities have already been damaged by the fighting.

The first was the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant last Friday, which Russian forces claimed was at the fault of a Ukrainian "monstrous provocation." Ukrainian reports differed, claiming that Russian military forces seized it.

The second was the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which suffered a massive electricity loss after Russian forces overtook it. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned that if the power isn't returned, it could lead to leaks.

The third was an experimental nuclear reactor in Kharkiv.