The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Russia to bring Libyan, Azeri, Serbian mercenaries to Ukraine - Ukrainian sources

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MARCH 13, 2022 15:52

Updated: MARCH 13, 2022 16:17

Russia is training and preparing to bring Libyan and Azeri (Nagorno-Karabakh) mercenaries to fight in Ukraine, in addition to the Syrian mercenaries it is already enlisting, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) and the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces claimed in separate statements on Sunday. 

"For the purpose of the urgent replenishment of the losses of the occupation troops of the Russian Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, there's a 'peaceful' contingent coming from Nagorno-Karabakh (Azerbaijan) to Ukraine," claimed the Ukrainian Armed Forces. "Also, according to the available information, a large number of militants from other countries are involved (Syria, Serbia)."

"It also confirmed the information about Russia's training of mercenaries from Libya to engage in hostilities in Ukraine," asserted the Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate.

Ukrainian intelligence expanded on previous reports about the recruitment of Syrian mercenaries. They claimed that Russia had opened 14 mercenary recruitment centers in Damascus, Aleppo, Hamma, Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor. After training, the mercenaries are expected to be transported through the Khmeimim and then Chkalovsky air bases by two  Tu-134 and one Tu-154 aircraft.



Tags Ukraine-Russia Headline
UK says looking at using sanctioned oligarch properties for refugees
By REUTERS
03/13/2022 02:30 PM
Pope on Ukraine-Russia war: 'In the name of God, stop!'
By REUTERS
03/13/2022 01:52 PM
Russia says sanctions freeze half of reserves, counts on China ties
By REUTERS
03/13/2022 01:49 PM
Turkey hopes its citizens can be evacuated from Ukraine mosque -minister
By REUTERS
03/13/2022 01:34 PM
Ukraine-Russia war: Israel, Turkey working as mediators - adviser
By REUTERS
03/13/2022 12:57 PM
Japan's Denso hit by apparent ransomware attack - NHK
By REUTERS
03/13/2022 11:38 AM
1 dead, several injured after bus of 50 Ukrainians in Italy overturns
By REUTERS
03/13/2022 10:41 AM
Russia's Gazprom continues gas shipments via Ukraine at same volume
By REUTERS
03/13/2022 09:48 AM
Kinneret rises 7 cm over the weekend
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2022 07:41 AM
Iran suspends talks with Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
03/13/2022 07:25 AM
NY Museum of Modern Art patron stabs 2 staff when denied admission
By REUTERS
03/13/2022 12:56 AM
IDF arrests Palestinian who tried to infiltrate from Gaza into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2022 12:03 AM
Ukraine says Russia plans to control Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant - IAEA
By REUTERS
03/12/2022 11:54 PM
Man in critical condition after falling in Hadassah parking lot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2022 11:18 PM
Olympian who survived Munich Massacre dies at 95
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2022 10:05 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by