Russia is training and preparing to bring Libyan and Azeri (Nagorno-Karabakh) mercenaries to fight in Ukraine, in addition to the Syrian mercenaries it is already enlisting, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) and the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces claimed in separate statements on Sunday.

"For the purpose of the urgent replenishment of the losses of the occupation troops of the Russian Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, there's a 'peaceful' contingent coming from Nagorno-Karabakh (Azerbaijan) to Ukraine," claimed the Ukrainian Armed Forces. "Also, according to the available information, a large number of militants from other countries are involved (Syria, Serbia)."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"It also confirmed the information about Russia's training of mercenaries from Libya to engage in hostilities in Ukraine," asserted the Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate.

Ukrainian intelligence expanded on previous reports about the recruitment of Syrian mercenaries. They claimed that Russia had opened 14 mercenary recruitment centers in Damascus, Aleppo, Hamma, Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor. After training, the mercenaries are expected to be transported through the Khmeimim and then Chkalovsky air bases by two Tu-134 and one Tu-154 aircraft.