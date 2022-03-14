50 Ukrainian athletes in route to Israel to improve routine

Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked agreed on an outline to allow 50 Ukrainian athletes to enter Israel within the quota of the existing 5,000, in order to continue their training routine.

During the athletes' stay in Israel, the Ministry of Culture and Sport in collaboration with the Wingate Institute will take care of both the needs and the training routine of the group.

