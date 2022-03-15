The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Polish PM says he has arrived in Kyiv, Turkish FM to visit Moscow, Kyiv.

Poland's PM in Kyiv alongside his counterparts from the Czech Republic and Slovenia. * Turkeys FM to visit Moscow on Tuesday, Kyiv on Thursday.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 15, 2022 20:12

Updated: MARCH 15, 2022 20:56
POLISH PRESIDENT Andrzej Duda. (photo credit: REUTERS)
POLISH PRESIDENT Andrzej Duda.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Poland's Prime Minister has arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv alongside his counterparts from the Czech Republic and Slovenia, he said on Tuesday.

"We must stop the tragedy that is happening in the East as soon as possible," Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Facebook. "This is why, together with (Polish) Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski and Prime Ministers Petr Fiala and Janez Jansa, we are in Kyiv."

On the Russian side, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Moscow on Wednesday for talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on a wide range of issues on the bilateral and international agenda, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the meeting, we will discuss the situation in Ukraine, the Transcaucasus, the Middle East and North Africa, Central Asia, and the Black Sea region," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"I am sending my foreign minister to Russia tonight. He will hold talks in Moscow tomorrow, and travel to Kyiv on Thursday," Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting.

Erdogan also said he would meet Polish President Andrzej Duda for talks in Ankara on Wednesday, adding that Turkey had become "a symbol of hope" after it hosted the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers last week for the first high-level talks between the warring sides.

Last week's talks in the resort of Antalya, which Cavusoglu also attended, did not yield any concrete results.

Ukraine said on Sunday it was working with Turkey and Israel as mediators to set a place and framework for negotiations with Russia.

While forging close ties with Russia on energy, defense and trade and relying heavily on Russian tourists, Turkey has also sold drones to Ukraine, angering Moscow. It also opposes Russian policies in Syria and Libya, as well as its annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Erdogan has repeatedly said Turkey will not abandon its ties with Russia or Ukraine, saying Ankara's ability to speak to both sides was an asset.



Tags Turkey poland Russia ukraine
