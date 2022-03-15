The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Zelensky to address Knesset on Sunday

Mickey Levy spoke on the phone with Ukrainian Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk following the ambassador's request in a letter last week.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: MARCH 15, 2022 18:14
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a press conference on Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022. (photo credit: Presidency of Ukraine/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a press conference on Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022.
(photo credit: Presidency of Ukraine/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy reached an agreement with the Ukrainian ambassador to Israel on Tuesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will speak to MKs on Zoom on Sunday evening.

Levy spoke on the phone on Tuesday with Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk following the ambassador's request in a letter last week

During their conversation, the speaker of the Knesset reiterated his invitation to President Zelensky to address all the Members of the Knesset via a video call and that it would be his honor to facilitate such an address as requested. 

The ambassador thanked Levy for his welcoming response to his letter and for publicly clarifying and refuting the false information published in the press, that allegedly argued that the Speaker refused President Zelensky’s request to address Members of the Knesset.

Zelensky has addressed the British and EU parliaments and will be addressing Congress. He also asked to address the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum. 

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Knesset plenum, February 7, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Knesset plenum, February 7, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Mayor of Tel Aviv Ron Huldai offered the embassy of Ukraine to broadcast the speech at Habima Square - so that the Israeli public can hear Zelensky live.



