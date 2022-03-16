Russian ambassador, Levy discuss Zelensky address to Knesset

Russia's Ambassador to israel, Anatoly Viktorov, met with Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy on Wednesday about Levy's agreement to facilitate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking to the Knesset via videoconferencing on Sunday evening at 6 p.m.

Neither side revealed whether Viktorov asked for an invitation for Russian President Vladimir Putin to address the Knesset as well.

"The Russian ambassador asked to keep details of the meeting discrete and we obliged," a spokesman for the speaker said after the meeting.

The Russian embassy said on Tuesday that it was a regular meeting is planned within the framework of promoting the development of Russian-Israeli inter-parliamentary ties and declined to comment further.