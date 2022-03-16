The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, visited Ukraine on Wednesday and held virtual meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, his office said.

"I was pleased to hold important exchanges w/ the President while in-country," Khan said on Twitter.

