High Court justice Fogelman to pass on president role - report

Justice Uzi Fogelman does not intend to become chief justice after current president Esther Hayut retires in 2023, KAN News reported on Monday evening.

As the chief justice role is traditionally passed by seniority, Fogelman is expected to become the next High Court president after Hayut retires in October 2023, when she will turn 70 years old.

However, due to Fogelman's age, he will only serve as High Court president for one year before turning 70 and be forced into retirement. Due to the expected short term as president, Fogelman has now decided to pass on the role.

Next in line for Hayut's role is justice Yitzhak Amit.