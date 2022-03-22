The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukraine raises $207 million at bond auction for war effort, says finance ministry

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 22, 2022 16:24

Ukraine raised 6.04 billion hryvnias ($207 million) on Tuesday at its latest auction of local bonds to raise money for its fight against Russian forces, the finance ministry said in a statement.

After Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Ukrainian government said it hoped to raise about $1.36 billion through new hryvnia bond issues.

Turkish FM says he agreed to improve ties with Saudi counterpart
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 03:33 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 16% of all COVID tests came back positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2022 11:29 AM
Singapore to open first embassy in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2022 07:10 AM
US names investigator as representative to China Boeing 737-800 crash
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 12:42 AM
US-UK national moved back to Iranian prison, daughter says
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 12:24 AM
Ukraine President Zelenskiy insists on meeting with Putin
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 12:20 AM
High Court justice Fogelman to pass on president role - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 09:35 PM
Rhode island reaches opioid settlements valued at $107 mln
By REUTERS
03/21/2022 09:22 PM
Lapid 'abandoned' Israeli democracy, Gantz says at Blue and White event
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 09:14 PM
Jordan's king, Abbas to meet as West Bank violence rises - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 08:05 PM
Romania reports bird flu outbreak on farm near Bulgarian border - OIE
By REUTERS
03/21/2022 07:17 PM
Polio in Israel: 13,193 vaccinated, no new cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 07:11 PM
IRGC soldier kills fellow Iranian service members, is arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 05:21 PM
Israel Police officer injured by stone throwing in Beit Shemesh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 04:57 PM
Singapore to open embassy in Israel for first time
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 04:39 PM
