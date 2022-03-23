President Herzog praises citizen who shot Beersheba terrorist

President Isaac Herzog spoke with Arthur Haimov, one of the citizens that shot the terrorist in the attack in Beersheba yesterday.

Arthur, 44, a father of five, immigrated to Israel at the age of 13 from Uzbekistan and currently works as a bus driver for Egged: "You acted with heroism and composure. I want to salute you and say thank you. I watched you on TV yesterday and I was very proud. I said to myself, this is beautiful Israel, you drove carefully and responsibly."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Arthur thanked Herzog and shared with him how he felt during the attack and the prayers he made afterward.

"You are an object of respect and appreciation. Thank you very much for protecting us. A great disaster happened to us yesterday, but your action prevented the loss of more human lives," said Herzog.